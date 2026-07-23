Dog Expert Jaime Goodrich Answers Staff Pet Questions on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

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Dog expert Jaime Goodrich brought practical pet advice to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, fielding questions from dog owners on the show's own staff. The segment, framed as DOG TIPS 101, gave the program's behind-the-scenes employees a chance to get personalized guidance on their pets directly from Goodrich during the broadcast.

The format put real questions from real dog owners at the center of the conversation, making the segment less a standard interview and more a live advice session. Staff members posed questions about their own animals, and Goodrich worked through each one, offering tips grounded in hands-on experience with dogs.

The DOG TIPS 101 segment reflects a recurring approach on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK of bringing in subject-matter experts to address topics relevant to everyday viewers. Dog ownership is among the most common subjects that draws audience interest, and routing the questions through the show's own staff added a personal dimension to the advice Goodrich provided.

LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK has featured a range of guests and segments in recent weeks, including appearances by Tom Holland discussing SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY and Leslie Jones talking about her hosting work on ROAST MY RENTAL.

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