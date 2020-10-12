Live-Action Short MY OTHER SUIT Focuses on the Struggle of Losing a Child

This award-winning short screened at the Oscar-qualifying Galway Film Fleadh 2020 and Woods Hole Film Festival 2020.

Andrew Montague's My Other Suit is Human tells a story of a couple who struggle after tragically losing their child. This award-winning short screened at the Oscar-qualifying Galway Film Fleadh 2020 and Woods Hole Film Festival 2020 where it won two awards including Directors Choice Award. It will be screening at San Diego International Film Festival and Kerry International Film Festival in October.



Zoe, grieving for her deceased son, has become distant from her emotionally unavailable husband who buries himself in work. Dealing with her grief alone, she seeks refuge in the form of a homemade robot suit. Slowly, she works to rediscover herself and her marriage.



Director Andrew Paul Montague is an award-winning Irish writer whose graduation film, My Other Suit is Human, is currently on the festival circuit and was selected for the prestigious 32nd Galway Film Fleadh in the New Talent Irish Shorts section for its World Premiere. It had also been selected as a Semi-Finalist for the 2020 Rhode Island International Film Festival and earlier this year, was nominated for Best Student Film at the Emerging Directors Awards in Ireland. Andrew is currently in development for his debut feature film with Abhaile Films, as well as working on other short-form projects.



Producer Kira Fitzpatrick is an Irish producer who has worked across music promos, short films, and digital content primarily in the U.K. and Ireland. Kira is the founder of Irish production company Abhaile Films where her freelance work includes her working with Papaya Films, Blink Productions, MTV and LUTI Media. As a narrative producer, Fitzpatrick is interested in strong, story-driven narratives about relatable life events told in unusual, unexpected ways. Her films have screened across the globe and have won a handful of awards. She is an EDA Ireland Producer of the Year nominee 2020, an Edinburgh Film Festival Talent Lab 2019 delegate and is currently developing her first feature, alongside producing short-form projects.



Cinematographer Zeta Spyraki is a Greek cinematographer who studied Computer Engineering and Informatics before returning to storytelling in the form of filmmaking, specifically its visual side of Cinematography. Her commercial camera and DOP work includes credits for UBER, Accor Hotels, Magnum, Deliveroo, Time Out London and Hot Ones. She was nominated for the Panalux Cinematography Award and won the Woods Hole Directors Choice Cinematography Award 2020 for her work on My Other Suit Is Human.



My Other Suit is Human will be screening at both San Diego International Film Festival and Kerry International Film Festival which will be screening from 15th October to 18th October. It will also be screening at Tallgrass Film Festival from 16th October to 25th October and at the Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival from 9th November to 15th November.

