Listings for A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH: August 27 â€“ September 4

LISTINGS FOR 'A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH': AUGUST 27 - SEPTEMBER 4

(Mondays - Fridays, 1:35 a.m. - 2:05 a.m. ET/PT, Immediately following "Late Night with Seth Meyers")

Thursday, August 27: DEEPAK CHOPRA plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 12/12/19

Friday, August 28: THOMAS MIDDLEDITCH, MARTIN STARR, ZACK WOODS and AMANDA CREW plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 11/25/19

**Monday, August 31: TARAN KILLAM plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 3/2/20

**Tuesday, September 1: CHRISSY METZ, MARLENA RODRIGUEZ plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 3/10/20

**Wednesday, September 2: LAUREN ASH, BEN FELDMAN plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 4/15/20

**Thursday, September 3: ERIN MORIARTY plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 3/4/20

**Friday, September 4: DR. PHIL plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 5/4/20

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions

