Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Steve Basilone

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Steve Basilone. Basilone has been writing for film and television since graduating from Emerson College in 2003. In 2007 he sold his first spec with Benderspink. In 2009, Basilone wrote, produced and starred in a pilot for Fox Television Studios. Since then Steve has written and produced 200 episodes of television, working for critical and commercial successes like Happy Endings and Community.

In 2015, he wrote a feature for Jon Chu and Focus Films, and in 2017 Basilone wrote the sequel to the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito classic, Twins, for Montecito Pictures. For six seasons Steve served as Co-Executive producer for the ABC hit, The Goldbergs.

Currently Basilone's developing an action-comedy series for Seth Gordon and Sony. Long Weekend is Steve's directorial debut.

"I was always doing a little bit of writing. I would write short plays and sketches in high school, but not a ton. Then in college, I say I majored in comedy troupe and traveling..." explained Basilone. Listen below as he explains his journey int the world of comedy writing.