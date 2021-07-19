Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine & Stand Up Comedian Alyssa Limperis

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features comedian Alyssa Limperis. Alyssa first trained at UCB, and continues to do stand up all over the country. She has performed her solo show "No Bad Days", in which she uses stand-up, sketches and even Zumba to look back on losing her father to brain cancer, at multiple festivals including Providence Fringe, Cinderblock and Improv Boston. She continues to host a podcast with May Wilkerson called "Crazy; in Bed", where the two best friends join each week to discuss mental health, pop culture and more.

"I grew up in a house with a lot of family and Greek-ness. We watched SNL and a lot of old school stuff like I Love Lucy, The Three Stooges, The Honeymooners..." she explained on her upbringing. "I wouldn't consider myself shy. I was always talkative. I remember getting myself in trouble at ballet for talking too much at the barre. [Laughs] My dad was funny and I liked being funny with him."

