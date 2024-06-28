Listen: Hear Taye Diggs and Amber Riley on Soundtrack for Disney Junior's ARIEL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Walt Disney Records has released the soundtrack from "Disney Jr.'s Ariel," the highly anticipated animated musical series inspired by the beloved story of "The Little Mermaid." The series recently debuted on Disney Jr., followed by Disney Channel and is now streaming on Disney+.

Music plays an integral role in the series, with original songs inspired by the diverse genres of Caribbean music. Performers on the soundtrack include Broadway albums such as Taye Diggs and Amber Riley. The acclaimed songwriting teams are comprised of Anthony M. Jones (Tone), Sofia Quinn, Olivia Waithe, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and Rosemarie Tan. EmmyⓇ Award winner Christopher Willis serves as composer. Sean Skeete, dean of the Professional Performance division at Berklee College of Music, is the Caribbean music consultant.

“Disney Jr.’s Ariel” is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of “The Little Mermaid.” It follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond. The series features fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian, and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions like Ariel’s two best friends, mer-children Lucia and Fernie, and lots of other adorable sea creatures. The series debuts Thursday, June 27 on Disney Jr. and next day, Friday, June 28 on Disney+.

Listen to the soundtrack below!

Comments