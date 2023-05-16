Listen: DAISY JONES & THE SIX Soundtrack Out Now

"Daisy Jones and the Six: Prime Video Original Series Soundtrack" is now available in digital and streaming formats. The recording features original music from the hit TV series from Prime Video by acclaimed composer Tom Howe "Ted Lasso," Wonder Woman), who also produced the album.

"Daisy Jones & The Six," based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band. In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers - Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) - the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

Composer Tom Howe comments, "It's my hope that this score album is a companion to the songs and an emotional guide for the characters. The project was a dream one and the whole creative team so enthusiastic and supportive of the music and overall vision they had for the show. It was an incredible thing to be part of and I'm delighted to get the music out there. I hope you enjoy it."

"Daisy Jones & The Six" debuted as the #1 Prime Video series earlier this year, and boasted a massive 1.5 billion social impressions within the first 3 days of the show's rollout. The highly-anticipated series arrived via Amazon Studios and Reese Witherspoon's media company Hello Sunshine, who optioned Reid's work in 2018 - before Daisy Jones & The Six ever even hit bookshelves. Upon the novel's release in early 2019, it received coveted recognition as a "Reese's Book Club Pick."

Tom Howe, award-winning composer, songwriter, and musician, has scored over 100 projects for film and television. His recent projects include Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso," and Amazon Prime's "Daisy Jones and the Six." Upcoming feature films include Rally Road Racers, and Focus Features' Polite Society. In addition to composing music for film and TV, Howe is a successful songwriter. He has written Top 40 hit songs and TV theme songs including the Emmy-nominated "Ted Lasso" theme, which he co-wrote with Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons. The UK native divides his scoring career between London and Los Angeles, with studios in both cities. He has composed music for several major motion pictures including Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon, Early Man, and Professor Marston & the Wonder Woman. His non-fiction television credits include iconic "The Great British Baking Show" and BBC's "The Mating Game." Howe's abilities as a multi-instrumentalist and fluency with large scale orchestral scores, combined with his abilities in writing pop and rock music, electronic sound design, and his use of modern production techniques have made him a highly sought-after composer across all visual media.

"Daisy Jones & The Six," from Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine, is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber created the series based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who also produces. Scott Neustadter is executive producing and co-showrunning with Will Graham, who also serves as an executive producer. The series stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.

ARTS MUSIC - Since its launch in 2017, Warner Music Group's Arts Music division has rapidly expanded its footprint with a distinct roster of genre artists including jazz vocalists Steve Tyrell and Youn Sun Nah, to the world music collective Artists for Peace and Justice. Arts Music is also home to Warner Classics and Erato labels for classical music, Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records and First Night Records for musical theater, and to Kids & Family content partners Sesame Workshop, Mattel, Fred Rogers Productions & Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood.

"Daisy Jones and the Six: Prime Video Original Series Soundtrack"

TRACK LIST

1. Together

2. Wouldn't Survive Her

3. Go for a Drive

4. Daisy Soothes Baby

5. What Would You Do with It?

6. I'm Not Broken

7. Complicated

8. Swimming

9. Right Person, Right Time

10. Surfing

11. Pursue Dreams

12. The Moment It Became Real

13. Saw the Light

14. Nothing Without Trust

15. Simone In New York

16. Remember

17. Camilla Misses Billie

18. Stay Here Tonight

19. Should Have Known Better

20. Some Moms are Toxic