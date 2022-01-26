Lionsgate Announces THE HUNGER GAMES Blu-Ray Collection
The new collection will be released on March 22.
The blockbuster phenomenon The Hunger Games saga arrives March 22 on 4K Ultra HDâ„¢ + Blu-rayâ„¢ + Digital SteelBookÂ® from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy.
The Collection features artwork from top artists Flore Maquin, Ise Ananphada, Alice X. Zhang, Tula Lotay, Paige Reynolds, Aracely MuÃ±oz, Gemma O'Brien, Lauren Hom, Meni Chatzipanagiotou and Gia Graham.
Starring OscarÂ® winner Jennifer Lawrence (2012, Actress in a Leading Role, Silver Linings Playbook), the Collection includes all four films: The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2.
The Hunger Games Collection will be available on 4K Ultra HDâ„¢ + Blu-rayâ„¢ + Digital SteelBookÂ® for the suggested retail price of $119.99.
Bonus Features
THE HUNGER GAMES
Audio Commentary with Editor Stephen Mirrione, Visual Effects Supervisor Sheena Duggal, and Supervising Sound Editor Lon Bender
Game Maker: Suzanne Collins and The Hunger Games Phenomenon
The World Is Watching: Making The Hunger Games
Letters from the Rose Garden
THE HUNGER GAMES: CATCHING FIRE
Audio Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson
"Surviving the Game: Making The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" Documentary
Deleted Scenes
THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY - PART 1
Audio Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson
"The Mockingjay Lives: The Making of MJ1" Documentary
Straight from the Heart: A Tribute to Philip Seymour Hoffman
Songs of Rebellion: Lorde on Curating the Soundtrack
Lorde "Yellow Flicker Beat" Music Video
Deleted Scenes
THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY - PART 2
"Pawns No More: Making The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" - An 8-Part Documentary with an in-Depth Look at All Aspects of the Making of the Final Movie Including the Acting Ensemble, Visual and Costume Design, Special Effects, Post-Production, and More!
The Hunger Games: A Photographic Journey
Cinna's Sketchbook: SECRETS OF the Mockingjay Armor
Panem on Display: The Hunger Games: The Exhibition
Jet to the Set (Blu-ray Only)
Audio Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson