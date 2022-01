Lionsgate Announces THE HUNGER GAMES Blu-Ray Collection

The blockbuster phenomenon The Hunger Games saga arrives March 22 on 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy.

The Collection features artwork from top artists Flore Maquin, Ise Ananphada, Alice X. Zhang, Tula Lotay, Paige Reynolds, Aracely Muñoz, Gemma O'Brien, Lauren Hom, Meni Chatzipanagiotou and Gia Graham.

Starring Oscar® winner Jennifer Lawrence (2012, Actress in a Leading Role, Silver Linings Playbook), the Collection includes all four films: The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2.

The Hunger Games Collection will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® for the suggested retail price of $119.99.

Bonus Features

THE HUNGER GAMES

Audio Commentary with Editor Stephen Mirrione, Visual Effects Supervisor Sheena Duggal, and Supervising Sound Editor Lon Bender

Game Maker: Suzanne Collins and The Hunger Games Phenomenon

The World Is Watching: Making The Hunger Games

Letters from the Rose Garden

THE HUNGER GAMES: CATCHING FIRE

Audio Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson

"Surviving the Game: Making The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" Documentary

Deleted Scenes

THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY - PART 1

Audio Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson

"The Mockingjay Lives: The Making of MJ1" Documentary

Straight from the Heart: A Tribute to Philip Seymour Hoffman

Songs of Rebellion: Lorde on Curating the Soundtrack

Lorde "Yellow Flicker Beat" Music Video

Deleted Scenes

THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY - PART 2

"Pawns No More: Making The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" - An 8-Part Documentary with an in-Depth Look at All Aspects of the Making of the Final Movie Including the Acting Ensemble, Visual and Costume Design, Special Effects, Post-Production, and More!

The Hunger Games: A Photographic Journey

Cinna's Sketchbook: SECRETS OF the Mockingjay Armor

Panem on Display: The Hunger Games: The Exhibition

Jet to the Set (Blu-ray Only)

Audio Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson