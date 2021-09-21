Lin Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno, & More to Take Part in Critics Choice's Celebration of Latino Cinema

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno, and Demián Bichir will be honored by Critics Choice at the 2021 Celebration of Latino Cinema!

Deadline reports that the three icons will be joined by other honorees that have yet to be announced, many of which have been involved in films from 2021. The virtual celebration will stream on December 9, 2021.

The ceremony will honor popular figures but also Latino filmmaking as a whole and the important and groundbreaking impacts it has had on our culture and society.

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.

Moreno's career has spanned over 70 years; her notable acting work includes supporting roles in the musical films Singin' in the Rain (1952), The KING and I (1956) and West Side Story (1961), as well as a 1971 to 1977 stint on the children's television series The Electric Company, and a supporting role as Sister Peter Marie Reimondo on the HBO series Oz from 1997 to 2003. She can be seen in Steven Spielberg's upcoming adaption of West Side Story.