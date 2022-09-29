Lili Reinhart, Carey Mulligan, Dede Gardner & More Announced as Honorees for 2022 WIF Honors

WIF (Women In Film, Los Angeles) announced TODAY that the creative team for the new film "She Said"-producer DEDE GARDNER, actor CAREY MULLIGAN, and journalists JODI KANTOR and MEGAN TWOHEY-will be honored at the 2022 WIF Honors that will be held on Thursday, October 27 at The Beverly Hilton.

They will join the women previously announced to receive Crystal Awards-"Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson, "The Woman King" director Gina Prince-Bythewood, and "Don't Worry Darling" writer and director KATIE Silberman and Olivia Wilde-as well as Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award recipient Michaela Coel and WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award® recipient Lili Reinhart.

Additionally, WIF has announced that DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH will host the event. Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among the evening's award presenters. This year, Forging Forward will celebrate the women who are laying the foundation to transform Hollywood for the better, with their ingenuity, vision, and persistence.

About The Honorees

Dede Gardner / Crystal Award for Advocacy

Dede Gardner is an Academy Award®-winning producer and co-president of Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B. Throughout her career she has produced many Academy Award®- and Golden Globe®-nominated and winning films, including Barry Jenkins' "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "Moonlight," Adam McKay's "The Big Short" and "Vice," Ava DuVernay's "Selma," Steve McQueen's "12 Years a Slave" and Terrence Malick's Palme d'Or winner "The Tree of Life." Gardner's recent features include Andrew Dominik's "Blonde," Gaz Alazraki's "Father of the Bride" and Lee Isaac Chung's "Minari," as well as the forthcoming features "She Said," "Women Talking" and "Landscape with Invisible Hand." Her recent television releases include the Amazon Original series "Outer Range" starring Josh Brolin in his television debut, the HBO/Sky limited series "The Third Day," created by Dennis Kelly, and the Amazon limited series "The Underground Railroad," created by Barry Jenkins. Recently released on the TV side is the Amazon series "Paper Girls."

Jodi Kantor / Crystal Award for Advocacy

Jodi Kantor is a prize-winning investigative reporter for The New York Times and best-selling author whose work has REVEALED hidden truths about power, gender, technology, politics, and the workplace. In October 2017, she and Megan Twohey broke the story of decades of sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Their work helped ignite the #MeToo movement, shift attitudes, and spur new laws, policies and standards of accountability around the globe. Together with a team of colleagues, they were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for public service, journalism's highest award. They also received or shared in numerous other honors, including a George Polk award and being named to Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people of the year. "She Said," their book recounting the Weinstein investigation, was called "an instant classic of investigative journalism" by the Washington Post and one of the top 10 works of journalism of the decade by New York University. Kantor and Twohey later released "Chasing the Truth," a version that introduces high school and college-aged readers to investigative journalism. Kantor's earlier reporting on working mothers and breastfeeding inspired two readers to invent lactation suites for nursing mothers, now available in airports and other locations across all 50 states. Her article about the havoc caused by automated scheduling systems in Starbucks workers' lives spurred changes at the company and helped spark a national fair-scheduling movement. Kantor is a former Nazi-hunting intern, a law school dropout, and mother of two daughters.

Carey Mulligan / Crystal Award for Advocacy

Academy Award®-nominated actress Carey Mulligan first broke out in a starring role in the critically-acclaimed film "An Education." The role garnered her the BAFTA Award for Best Actress and nominations for an Academy Award® and SAG Award. Up next, Mulligan will star in Universal's "She Said" alongside Zoe Kazan, which tells the true story of The New York Times journalists Meghan Twohey (Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Kazan) as they break the story of abuse in Hollywood in the pages of The New York Times; in Johan Renck ("Chernobyl") and Netflix's "Spaceman" alongside Adam Sandler, a science fiction drama film based on Jaroslav Kalfař's novel by the same name; and in Bradley Cooper and Netflix's "Maestro," which tells the complex love story of composer Leonard Bernstein (Cooper) and his wife Felicia Montealegre (Mulligan). Last year, Mulligan was nominated for her second Oscar in the Lead Actress category for her performance in Emerald Fennell's directorial debut "Promising Young Woman." The role garnered awards from the Critics' Choice Association, the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the National Board of Review, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and over 20 critics groups around the country. Mulligan is a supporter of the Alzheimer's Society as her grandmother, Nans, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2004. She has fronted the Society's Dementia Awareness Week campaigns in addition to raising awareness on national television. Mulligan is also an ambassador for War Child, a family of independent humanitarian organizations that work together to help children affected by armed conflict.

Lili Reinhart / The WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award®

Lili Reinhart has quickly amassed an impressive resume as one of Hollywood's most exciting young actors on screen and is quickly becoming a multi-faceted talent with a production company deal at Amazon Studios and serving as an executive producer on her recent films. Reinhart is currently starring in Wanuri Kahiu's "Look Both Ways," which she executive produced for Netflix. The film debuted at No. 1 in the United States and has been holding at No. 2 globally across all films since its August 17th premiere on Netflix. Previously, Reinhart starred and executive produced the coming-of-age drama, "Chemical Hearts," based on the best-selling novel "Our Chemical Hearts" written by Krystal Sutherland. The film premiered on Amazon Prime and marked Reinhart's debut in an executive producer role. Reinhart also starred in Lorene Scafaria's feature film "Hustlers" opposite Jennifer Lopez, which premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival and went on to make over $150 million at the box office. Additionally, the film was nominated for "Best Feature" at the 2019 Gotham Awards and won the New York Film Critics (NYFCO) as one of the "Top Films of the Year." As a producer, Reinhart closed an exclusive first look television and feature film deal with Amazon Studios under her production banner, Small Victory Productions. Their focus will be on developing modern young adult content that celebrates diversity and inclusivity, in addition to championing new voices and bringing their stories to life. Reinhart is well known for playing 'Betty Cooper' in Greg Berlanti's television series, "Riverdale" which is based on the famed Archie Comics. For her performance, Reinhart won seven TEEN CHOICE AWARDS and has been nominated for three PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS for "Favorite Drama TV Star" and "Female TV Star" along with a 2021 Critics Choice Super Award nomination for "Best Actress in a Superhero Series." Additionally, the show has received a 2018 MTV Movie & TV Award nomination for "Show of the Year" and a 2019 nomination for "Best Show."The series won a 2019 Teen Choice Award and People's Choice Award for "Favorite/Choice TV Drama." Reinhart is an activist for mental health and body image and uses her platform to raise awareness to these issues.

About Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Tony Award-nominated actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph is known for captivating, emotionally-tinged performances full of dignity. She seized the industry's attention with her scene-stealing role opposite Eddie Murphy in Netflix's "Dolemite Is My Name." The film premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival and subsequently premiered on Netflix globally on October 25, 2019. Randolph's breakthrough performance as the iconic "Lady Reed" earned her an NAACP Image Award nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. Currently, Randolph can be seen in Paramount Players' adaptation of Angie Thomas' New York Times bestseller "On the Come Up," portraying "Aunt Pooh" opposite Method Man and Mike Epps.

Most recently, Randolph reprised her role as "Detective Williams" alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in the second season of "Only Murders in the Building," which premiered in June 2022 on Hulu. This past spring, Randolph appeared in Aaron & Adam Nee's comedy "The Lost City," alongside Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe. This will continue to be a juggernaut year for Randolph, as she will appear alongside The Weeknd in HBO's "The Idol," as well as in Michael Maren's comedy "Shriver," alongside Peyton List, Aja Naomi King, Kate Hudson, and Michael Shannon. Next year, Randolph will appear in Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers," where she will star opposite Paul Giamatti.

Randolph has also completed production on Netflix's "Rustin," which is the first feature film to be produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, and is also the latest project for Netflix directed by Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe on the heels of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," which garnered several Oscar nominations. On stage, Randolph was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in "Ghost," which impressively marked her West End and Broadway debuts.

About WIF and the Awards

Founded in 1973 as Women In Film, Los Angeles, WIF advocates for and advances the careers of women working in the screen industries, to achieve parity and transform culture. We support women and people of marginalized genders in front of and behind the camera and across all levels of experience. We work to change culture through our distinguished pipeline programs; we advocate for gender parity through research, education, and media campaigns; and we build a community centered around these goals. Membership is open to all screen industry professionals, and more information can be found on our website: wif.org. Follow WIF on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Since 1977, WIF has annually honored outstanding women in the entertainment industry who have broken ground and excelled in their chosen fields. Outstanding individuals who have been honored in past WIF awards programs include Lucille Ball, Glenn Close, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Nora Ephron, Jane Fonda, Audrey Hepburn, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Marlee Matlin, Mira Nair, Shonda Rhimes, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, and many more iconic women.

The Crystal Award has, since 1977, honored outstanding individuals and groups of women who, through their endurance and the excellence of their work, have helped to expand the role of women within the entertainment industry. In 2019, the iconic award was reenvisioned to celebrate the advocacy of those who, through their success, are creating increased opportunities for the advancement of women working throughout the screen industries: in front of and behind the camera.

The Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award honors women who have used their prominent entertainment industry profiles to effect radical change and shed light on issues using their powerful voices. WIF has given a humanitarian award named for lawyer and civil rights advocate Norma Zarky since 1979.

Photo Credit: Celeste Sloman - Universal Pictures