Letterkenny Stars Kick Off U.S. Stand-Up Tour This Weekend With Dates Thru April

Letterkenny's A Night Of Stand-up Comedy Tour kicks off U.S. dates this weekend featuring actors and writers from the hit TV series "Letterkenny".

The tour will be headlined by the always hilarious Mark Forward (“Coach”) plus stand-up sets by Jeff McEnery (“Alexander") and Letterkenny/Shoresy writer Allie Pearse, plus Olivia Stadler on select dates. After a sold out limited run in 2023, the Letterkenny 2024 stand-up tour will hit cities across NORTH AMERICA through April. Dates and info at letterkenny.tv/live

Hailed as “a surreal Canadian Comedy to rival Schitt's Creek” (The New Yorker) and “one of the most endearing and smartest comedies on TV” (Forbes), “Letterkenny” gained a cult following over its 12 seasons and won numerous awards including a Canadian Screen Award for "Best Comedy Series”. All seasons are currently available on Hulu. “Letterkenny” also spawned the beloved sitcom “Shoresy” starring creator Jared Keeso, also available for streaming.

LETTERKENNY PRESENTS: A NIGHT OF STAND-UP 2024 TOUR

Tickets and VIP Packages for all dates now on sale at letterkenny.tv/live

Feb 17 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo State PAC*

Feb 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Feb 20 - Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Feb 21 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Feb 23 - St. Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theatre

Feb 24 - Iowa City, IA @ Englert Civic Theatre

Feb 25 - Indianapolis, IN @ Schrott Centre of the Arts

Feb 28 - Rutland, VT @ Paramount Theatre

Feb 29 - Albany, NY @ The Egg

Mar 1 - Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround

Mar 2 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Mar 5 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

Mar 6 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Amaturo Theatre

Mar 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Mar 8 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

Mar 10 - Dallas, TX @ Factory Studio

Mar 11 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

Mar 12 - Kansas City, MO @ Folly Theatre

Mar 13 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

Mar 15 - Mesa, AZ@ Mesa Arts Center - Piper Repertory Theater

Mar 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Mar 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Mar 19 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Mar 20 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

Mar 21 - Portland, OR @ Alberta Rose Theatre

Apr 17 - Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater*

*Olivia Stadler will join regular tour cast