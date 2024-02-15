Letterkenny Stars Kick Off U.S. Stand-Up Tour This Weekend With Dates Thru April

The tour kicks off this weekend with shows in various cities across North America through April.

By: Feb. 15, 2024
Letterkenny Stars Kick Off U.S. Stand-Up Tour This Weekend With Dates Thru April

Letterkenny's A Night Of Stand-up Comedy Tour kicks off U.S. dates this weekend featuring actors and writers from the hit TV series "Letterkenny".

The tour will be headlined by the always hilarious Mark Forward (“Coach”) plus stand-up sets by Jeff McEnery (“Alexander") and Letterkenny/Shoresy writer Allie Pearse, plus Olivia Stadler on select dates. After a sold out limited run in 2023, the Letterkenny 2024 stand-up tour will hit cities across NORTH AMERICA through April. Dates and info at letterkenny.tv/live

Hailed as “a surreal Canadian Comedy to rival Schitt's Creek” (The New Yorker) and “one of the most endearing and smartest comedies on TV” (Forbes), “Letterkenny” gained a cult following over its 12 seasons and won numerous awards including a Canadian Screen Award for "Best Comedy Series”. All seasons are currently available on Hulu. “Letterkenny” also spawned the beloved sitcom “Shoresy” starring creator Jared Keeso, also available for streaming.

LETTERKENNY PRESENTS: A NIGHT OF STAND-UP 2024 TOUR

Tickets and VIP Packages for all dates now on sale at letterkenny.tv/live

Feb 17 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo State PAC* 
Feb 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer 
Feb 20 - Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom 
Feb 21 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre 
Feb 23 - St. Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theatre 
Feb 24 - Iowa City, IA @ Englert Civic Theatre 
Feb 25 - Indianapolis, IN @ Schrott Centre of the Arts 
Feb 28 - Rutland, VT @ Paramount Theatre 
Feb 29 - Albany, NY @ The Egg 
Mar 1 - Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround 
Mar 2 - Richmond, VA @ The National 
Mar 5 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live 
Mar 6 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Amaturo Theatre 
Mar 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse 
Mar 8 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl 
Mar 10 - Dallas, TX @ Factory Studio 
Mar 11 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre 
Mar 12 - Kansas City, MO @ Folly Theatre 
Mar 13 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater 
Mar 15 - Mesa, AZ@ Mesa Arts Center - Piper Repertory Theater 
Mar 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom 
Mar 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda   
Mar 19 -  Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo 
Mar 20 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre 
Mar 21 - Portland, OR @ Alberta Rose Theatre 
Apr 17 - Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater*
  *Olivia Stadler will join regular tour cast




Videos