Letterkenny Stars Kick Off U.S. Stand-Up Tour This Weekend With Dates Thru April

The tour kicks off this weekend with shows in various cities across North America through April.
Letterkenny's A Night Of Stand-up Comedy Tour kicks off U.S. dates this weekend featuring actors and writers from the hit TV series "Letterkenny".
The tour will be headlined by the always hilarious Mark Forward (“Coach”) plus stand-up sets by Jeff McEnery (“Alexander") and Letterkenny/Shoresy writer Allie Pearse, plus Olivia Stadler on select dates. After a sold out limited run in 2023, the Letterkenny 2024 stand-up tour will hit cities across NORTH AMERICA through April. Dates and info at letterkenny.tv/live
Hailed as “a surreal Canadian Comedy to rival Schitt's Creek” (The New Yorker) and “one of the most endearing and smartest comedies on TV” (Forbes), “Letterkenny” gained a cult following over its 12 seasons and won numerous awards including a Canadian Screen Award for "Best Comedy Series”. All seasons are currently available on Hulu. “Letterkenny” also spawned the beloved sitcom “Shoresy” starring creator Jared Keeso, also available for streaming.
Tickets and VIP Packages for all dates now on sale at letterkenny.tv/live
Feb 17 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo State PAC*
Feb 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Feb 20 - Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Feb 21 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
Feb 23 - St. Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theatre
Feb 24 - Iowa City, IA @ Englert Civic Theatre
Feb 25 - Indianapolis, IN @ Schrott Centre of the Arts
Feb 28 - Rutland, VT @ Paramount Theatre
Feb 29 - Albany, NY @ The Egg
Mar 1 - Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround
Mar 2 - Richmond, VA @ The National
Mar 5 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
Mar 6 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Amaturo Theatre
Mar 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Mar 8 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
Mar 10 - Dallas, TX @ Factory Studio
Mar 11 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
Mar 12 - Kansas City, MO @ Folly Theatre
Mar 13 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
Mar 15 - Mesa, AZ@ Mesa Arts Center - Piper Repertory Theater
Mar 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
Mar 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
Mar 19 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Mar 20 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
Mar 21 - Portland, OR @ Alberta Rose Theatre
Apr 17 - Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater*
*Olivia Stadler will join regular tour cast
