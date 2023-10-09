Leo Messi Animated Series MESSI AND THE GIANTS In the Works From Sony

Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television – Kids are teaming up to produce the series.

Oct. 09, 2023

Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television – Kids, together with Leo Messi Management, TODAY announced that they are teaming for the first time to produce and globally distribute the new animated series, “Messi and the Giants,” inspired by Argentinian football superstar, Leo Messi.

Introduced at this year’s MIPCOM, the series depicts a 12-year-old Messi as he confronts various obstacles while traveling throughout a video game on a quest to go home. Created for children and young adolescent audiences, “Messi and the Giants” will feature original music from Sony Music Entertainment artists and composers. 

Messi, the recent football world champion with the Argentine National Team, is a global icon and inspiration to millions around the world. To date, he is the only athlete in the world to win seven Ballon d’Or awards, and six Golden Boots. Messi created a sensation when he joined MLS team Inter Miami in July of this year, with his debut match becoming the most watched soccer game in US television history. Off the pitch, Messi is recognized for his sportsmanship and passion for the sport, which will be featured heavily throughout the series.

“We’re thrilled to present Messi and the Giants at MIPCOM, the global market for entertainment content,” said Fernando Cabral, EVP, Business Development, Latin-Iberia, Sony Music Entertainment. “With our partners at Sony Pictures Television – Kids, we can’t wait to share the vision and creative direction behind this inspirational series with full support from Leo and his incredible team.”

Joe D’Ambrosia, EVP & General Manager, Sony Pictures Television – Kids, added “Football is the only sport around the world that can inspire excitement and connection in the same way that storytelling does.  What makes this series special is that it focuses on the same principles of good sportsmanship…it’s about perseverance, resilience, teamwork and believing in yourself. We’ve enjoyed working with Leo and the entire team at Sony Music on this creative collaboration, and we’re looking forward to sharing more about this thoughtful and inspiring series to our broadcast and platform partners later this month.”

Story Editor and Writer Guy Toubes (“Odd Squad”) has joined the project as lead scriptwriter, bringing years of experience across the television, interactive media, stage and motion picture space. Canary Islands-based Atlantis Animation (“Tara Duncan”, “Miraculous Ladybug”) will serve as the lead creative studio driving graphic development and art treatment. The series was developed by Sony Music Entertainment in partnership with Leo Messi and will be available in English, Spanish, and many other languages. 



