Legendary Science Fiction Cast Members Reunite for Audio Dramas in Memory of Richard Hatch

This 4 CD set is housed in a mini box set with a booklet featuring producer's notes, behind the scenes pictures, a star chart and a dedication to Richard Hatch.

The audio dramas star Terry Carter, Laurette Spang, Jack Stauffer, Noah Hathaway, Anne Lockhart, Sarah Rush and posthumous appearances by Lorne Greene, John Colicos, Richard Hatch and special guest appearances by Robyn Douglass, Sonja Kristina, Ken Bones, John Guilor, John Clegg and Alistair Lock.

These new Science fiction stories were to be co-written and co-produced by Richard Hatch, who passed away in 2017 before contributing his ideas, so the project is now dedicated to his memory.

Each story has become more than the sum of its parts, recorded by a cast who wanted to record together again, in the scènes à faire setting of a fleet in space.

Written, directed and produced by Daniel Earnshaw, the new recordings for this one-off production were made in 2018 and 2019.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video here: