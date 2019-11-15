Leah McSweeney to Join THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY

Season 12 of "The Real Housewives of New York City" will add clothing designer Leah McSweeney to it's cast after the exit of Bethenny Frankel.

According to BravoTV.com, "Leah is a mogul and boss, having founded the Married to the Mob clothing brand in 2004, and has expanded her personal brand to include work as a columnist for Penthouse magazine, among other ventures. And, yes, the clothing entrepreneur and mom may look familiar to some Bravo fans having previously appeared on an episode of THE MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER almost a decade ago in 2010."

The announcement came on Day 1 of BravoCon 2019 during "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

"Well, we always make it nice," Dorinda Medley of RHONY said. "I think it's an exciting season."

This story is based on coverage from BravoTV.com, which can be read here.





Related Articles View More TV Stories