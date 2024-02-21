LeAnn Rimes Joins THE VOICE UK as a Coach

Globally-renowned Grammy-Award winning vocalist LeAnn Rimes, recently announced her role as coach for "The Voice Australia”-2024 and is currently filming in Sydney, all the while, TODAY she reveals she is extending her worldwide influence by also being a coach on "The Voice UK”-2024" , only extending her worldwide influence.

The inclusion of Rimes in both coaching roles at the same time not only underscores her global influence and exceptional talent but also her capability to connect with and inspire artists across different musical cultures, genres and continents. Her dual role represents a notable moment in "The Voice" franchise history, showcasing her dedication to fostering musical talent on an international stage.

“What an honor and rare opportunity it is to be asked to coach on both, ‘The Voice Australia' and ‘The Voice UK',” says the multi-platinum selling artist. “I'm looking forward to discovering new voices across these nations, mentoring the next generation of talent and sharing my heart, not only with these gifted vocalists, but with the Australian and UK fans. I have experienced so much love from both countries throughout my career and I look forward to deepening that connection during my time on ‘The Voice'.”

This announcement sets the stage for what promises to be an electrifying season of "The Voice" in both countries.

Alongside Rimes, THE VOICE UK 2024 coaches include returning coaches will.i.am, TOM JONES and new coaches Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher from McFly and THE VOICE Australia 2024 coaches are currently Rimes, Adam Lambert, Kate Miller-Heidke joining returning coach Guy Sebastian.

Photo Credit: Norman Seeff