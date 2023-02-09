Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lavell Crawford Comedy Special to Premiere on Showtime

The special will stream starting Friday, February 24 on streaming and on demand for SHOWTIME subscribers

Feb. 09, 2023  

Lavell Crawford returns for his fourth SHOWTIME comedy special LAVELL CRAWFORD: THEE LAVELL CRAWFORD, starting Friday, February 24 on streaming and on demand for SHOWTIME subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, February 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

In the stand-up special filmed at the Joy Theater in New Orleans, Crawford delves into the issues of getting older without the shame and with all the sarcasm. From experiencing his first bidet to paying HOA fees, Crawford brings playfulness to life's precarious situations that arise as we become more domesticated and seasoned.

Hailed by critics and fans alike, Crawford is generating notoriety not only for his stand-up comedy, but also for his noteworthy acting career. Crawford is best known his role in the critically acclaimed series BREAKING BAD and its spin-off Better Call Saul, portraying fan favorite Huell Babineaux.

Other notable film and television credits include The Ridiculous 6, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, American Ultra and On The Count Of Three, along with his previous standup specials on SHOWTIME: NEW LOOK, SAME FUNNY!, HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS and the Grammy nominated THE COMEDY VACCINE.

LAVELL CRAWFORD: THEE LAVELL CRAWFORD is produced by Comedy Dynamics, and directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (Pete Davidson: Alive From New York, Ali Wong: Baby Cobra), who also executive produced with Cisco Henson and Justin Edbrooke.

