Lava For Good's 'Wrongful Conviction: False Confessions' Wins Webby Award

Lava For Good Podcasts is proud to announce that its hit podcast, Wrongful Conviction: False Confessions, is the winner of a 2021 Webby Award. The series, hosted by the co-directors of the Center on Wrongful Convictions, Laura Nirider and Steve Drizin, is a Webby People's Voice Winner in the Crime & Justice category. Nirider and Drizin are globally recognized wrongful conviction experts and were featured in the Netflix Global docuseries Making a Murderer as the attorneys for Brendan Dassey.

"We created this podcast with the Lava team to continue our work raising global awareness about the role that false confessions play in wrongful convictions. Telling real stories of wrongful conviction helps people understand the ways our legal system must change in order to become more just," said Nirider, who served as the primary writer on the show. "We sincerely hope that this recognition helps shine a brighter light on these issues and helps educate and empower people to get involved."

"I'm truly honored to have our work recognized by the Webby Awards," said Drizin. "We hope this further lifts up the voices of the wrongfully convicted and furthers our mission to bring about desperately-needed criminal legal reform."

In addition to the win for Wrongful Conviction: False Confessions, two other Wrongful Conviction podcasts were recognized for the 25th Annual Webby Awards. The social impact-focused podcast company received two Webby nominations for Wrongful Conviction: Junk Science and Webby Honors for Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom. Wrongful Conviction: False Confessions was also nominated for a Webby Honor in the Crime & Justice category.

Founded by celebrated music executive, podcast host, author, and

justice advocate Jason Flom, Lava for Good Podcasts' series go beyond entertainment to inspire and champion social impact. Its hosts have been featured as leading champions of justice by The Joe Rogan Experience, NPR, Dr. Phil, and The Jordan Harbinger Show. Numerous state governments have credited the Wrongful Conviction podcasts and podcast hosts' work with influencing progressive reforms to state law and policy decisions, and even playing a role in securing freedom for the unjustly incarcerated. Recently, Washington State Representative Strom Peterson credited the episode of Wrongful Convictions: False Confessions featuring Henry McCollum and Leon Brown with inspiring him to pen legislation requiring audio recording of police interrogations.

"Humbled is the best word to describe how we feel at this immense honor," said Flom. "False confessions are a decisive factor in a frighteningly high percentage of wrongful convictions, and we are fortunate and grateful to have co-hosts as committed, compassionate and talented as Steve and Laura to tell these stories. We are thankful for this recognition, and buoyed by our listeners and sponsors who have joined us in the movement to create profound reform in our criminal legal system."

Lava for Good Podcasts' #1-charting lineup currently includes Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom, now in its eleventh season, Wrongful Conviction: False Confessions, and Wrongful Conviction: Junk Science with host Josh Dubin (entering season two). The recently-launched Righteous Convictions spotlights social justice leaders such as Senator Dick Durbin, U.S. Representative James Clyburn, and Serial attorney and activist Rabia Chaudry -true rockstars of these turbulent times. The company's upcoming 2021 slate includes a series that focuses on the plight of incarcerated minors, inspired by cases like Zephi Trevino, the teenage sex trafficking victim wrongfully charged with murder, and a series about the perils and costs to the public when an innocent person is convicted while the actual perpetrator may still be at large.

Visit www.wrongfulconvictionpodcast.com to learn more about Lava for Good Podcasts' series.