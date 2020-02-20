Laura Neal Announced as Lead Writer of KILLING EVE Season Four

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Suzanne Heathcote and now Laura Neal. BBC America announced today that Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) will be the next lead writer of its critically-acclaimed and award-winning series Killing Eve, from Sid Gentle Films Ltd. The network renewed the series for a fourth season last month, well ahead of season three premiering April 26th on BBC America and AMC. Season four of KILLING EVE will go into production later this year.

"Killing Eve smashes television tropes in every way, both on the screen and behind it," said Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. "We have a remarkable squad of ferociously smart women writers passing the baton to each other on this show, aligned around a coherent vision but bringing it to life with their own specific sparkle and brilliance. Laura Neal is the latest incredible leader of the pack on Killing Eve."

"Laura is frighteningly bright, takes no prisoners and can laugh at anything," said Executive Producer Sally Woodward Gentle. "She's wicked and wild, emotional and provocative. The stories we are already creating for season four promise a pitch-black riot."

"After the most incredible year on Killing Eve, I'm so excited the next season is going to be led by such a brilliant talent," said Season Three Lead Writer and Executive Producer Suzanne Heathcote. "I cannot wait to see what amazing things Laura's going to do with this world and the characters in it."

Prior to writing for Killing Eve, Laura Neal has written for Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl and more. In addition to lead writer, Laura will be an executive producer on season four.

Killing Eve stars Golden Globe®, SAG® and Critics' Choice Award winner Sandra Oh, Emmy® and BAFTA winner Jodie Comer, Emmy® nominee and BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw and BAFTA nominee Kim Bodnia. Season two had the highest rate of growth of any returning TV drama since the final season of AMC's BREAKING BAD in 2013, doubling its season one audience in Live+SD. Both seasons are Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and earned its lead writers Emmy® nominations.

Killing Eve season three premieres Sunday, April 26th, at 10:00pm ET/PT on BBC America and AMC. Executive producers for the upcoming season are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote and Sandra Oh.

Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and is financed and distributed by Endeavor Content. The series is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings.





Related Articles View More TV Stories