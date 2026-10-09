Lakeshore Records to Release FAMILY Soundtrack by Logan Nelson

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Lakeshore Records and Fifth Season have released the soundtrack for FAMILY, with music by Logan Nelson, available October 9. The film is available on VOD, and the album can be streamed at https://orcd.co/family-ost.

About FAMILY

Summer, 2002. Watching her sick father decline, 11-year-old Johanna makes a call for a good spirit to save him. But something else comes instead.

Tracklist

01. Summer, 2002

02. Liebestraum

03. Goodnight, Moon

04. Schubert-esque

05. Tree Occludes Dog

06. Song for Johanna

07. Scherzo for Seizure and Antics

08. Klystronic Variation No. 1

09. Differing Accounts of Ancient History

10. Glass Meets Tongue

11. Song for Naomi

12. Play the Red Game, Win the Red Prize

13. Skin the Clown

14. A Children's Devil

15. Threnody for My Father

16. Family

About Logan Nelson

Logan Nelson scores compositions that evoke thrilling textures unique to each project. He was named the Best Young International Composer at the World Soundtrack Awards in Ghent, Belgium, attending the festival with Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins, who called him a 'must-watch composer.'

At the Cannes Film Festival, Logan premiered his score for Nanette Burstein's film, Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (HBO). This orchestral score captures the essence of old Hollywood's golden age, embodying the spirit of Elizabeth Taylor. Logan's work spans a variety of docuseries, from the airy Norwegian brass in Chef's Table (Netflix) to the eerie tape loops in Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer (Hulu), and the quirky toy percussion in The Stanford Prison Experiment (NatGeo).

Logan's score for Showtime's Nothing Lasts Forever, directed by Sundance-winning director Jason Kohn, was highly praised, with the Hollywood Reporter noting it 'mines the genre [of a '70s conspiracy thriller with] sometimes the spritely kick of a heist film.' In narrative film, he scored Straight Up, a romantic comedy on Netflix starring Randall Park and Katie Findlay, and the horror film Family (Fifth Season), utilizing the GRAMMY-winning Attacca String Quartet for experimental textures.

Logan also composed the music for Seasons 2 and 3 of the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ drama, The Morning Show, in collaboration with Carter Burwell. As a collaborator with Kris Bowers, Logan wrote music for Netflix's critically acclaimed Dear White People, as well as the Oscar-winning film, Green Book. Additionally, Logan has worked at Hans Zimmer's Remote Control Productions.

His EP, Lavender Echoes, is available on 1631 Recordings and Decca Records. Logan's art collaboration with generative artist Brendan Dawes, whose work is featured at the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA), was recently auctioned at Sotheby's.

Logan resides in Los Angeles, California.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Severance, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, Masters of the Universe, The Vampire Lestat, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.

For more information, visit www.lakeshorerecords.com.

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