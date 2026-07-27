AL ROKER Hosts New UNIVERSAL TODAY Series From Universal Orlando Resort

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TODAY and Universal Orlando Resort have teamed up on a new video series titled Universal TODAY, giving viewers a first look at the inaugural episode hosted by Al Roker. The series is designed to serve as a one-stop shop for everything Universal Orlando has to offer, covering everything from the newest attractions to tips for navigating the park.

Roker leads the debut episode of the series.

The sneak peek offers a preview of what audiences can expect from the ongoing series, which positions itself as a one-stop resource for those planning visits to Universal Orlando.

The collaboration marks a new type of content pairing between THE MORNING SHOW and the Orlando theme park destination, blending TODAY's broadcast reach with Universal's attraction offerings for viewers curious about the resort.

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