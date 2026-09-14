Lady Gaga Welcomes First Baby With Fiancé Michael Polansky

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Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time, according to a report from TODAY, which cited multiple sources confirming the arrival of her baby with fiancé Michael Polansky. The news broke after the singer was spotted on a walk with the newborn, with a photo of the outing circulating alongside the report.

Gaga, a Grammy and Oscar winner, has built a career spanning music, film and television, though the TODAY segment focused solely on the personal milestone rather than her professional work. The report did not detail additional circumstances surrounding the birth beyond confirming the child's arrival and the sighting of Gaga with the baby.

Polansky, who is identified in the report as Gaga's fiancé, was named alongside her as the child's other parent, though the segment offered no further details about him. TODAY's coverage centered on verifying the birth through its sourcing and sharing the photo evidence of the new family's public outing.

The segment did not include remarks from Gaga or Polansky themselves, relying instead on the sighting and unnamed sources to confirm the news. No additional information about the baby, including a name or birth date, was included in the report.

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