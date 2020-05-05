LOVE & STUFF to Get World Premiere at Hot Docs 2020!

Love & Stuff will have its world premiere at Hot Docs 2020!

Seven months after helping her terminally ill mother have a "good death" in home-hospice, filmmaker Judith Helfand becomes a "new old" single mother at 50. Overnight, she's pushed to deal with her stuff: 63 boxes of her parent's heirlooms overwhelming her office-turned-future-baby's room, the weight her mother had begged her to lose, and the reality of being a half century older than her daughter. Told in the first person, in deep consultation with the past -- as in 25 years of family footage -- LOVE & STUFF explores the transformative power of parenting, our complex and very emotional attachment to stuff, and what it is we really need to leave our children.

In LOVE & STUFF Helfand continues THE JOURNEY she began two decades ago with her seminal film HEALTHY BABY GIRL (Sundance; POV; Peabody 1997), which was followed by the 2002 Sundance award-winning sequel BLUE VINYL and the short epilogue EK VELT (2004). Through these films Helfand established a voice that is deeply personal, darkly funny and ultimately reflects the universal power of love and family.

A 10-minute short iteration of LOVE & STUFF was published as a New York Times Op-Docs in 2014, just before Mother's Day. Timed to this year's Mother's Day, Helfand's seventh without her mother, The Times will be highlighting the Op-Doc again. 80 mins



