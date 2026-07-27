Keke Palmer Brings Lady Miss Jacqueline to Life in New Audio Project

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Keke Palmer stopped by TODAY to discuss her new full-length audio project, Southern Belle Insults, which brings her long-running sketch character Lady Miss Jacqueline to audiences in an expanded format. Palmer walked through how the character has evolved over the years and detailed THE LINEUP of stars joining the cast for the project.

During the conversation, Palmer also spoke about her podcast and what drives her creatively, touching on the instincts that push her to keep developing new projects across different formats. She reflected on interviewing Oprah, offering a glimpse into what that conversation was like for her.

Lady Miss Jacqueline has become one of Palmer's most beloved recurring characters, and the new audio project marks another chapter in the character's growing presence beyond sketch form. Palmer's description of the character's evolution suggests Southern Belle Insults will lean into the exaggerated, larger-than-life persona fans have followed for years.

Palmer's ALTER EGO recently launched a debut memoir on Audible titled Becoming Lady Miss Jacqueline, part of a planned trio of full-length audio titles expanding the character's universe. Southern Belle Insults appears to continue that expansion, giving the character another vehicle to reach listeners in her own voice.

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