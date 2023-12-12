LOVE IS BLIND Returns to Netflix in February

Netflix has renewed the hit unscripted dating series Love Is Blind for a sixth and seventh season.

Fans won’t have to wait long as a new group of Charlotte, North Carolina singles embark on their journey of romance and self-discovery in season six coming this Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024.

All five SEASONS OF LOVE Is Blind have ranked in Netflix’s global Top 10 with the latest season, Season 5, spending five consecutive weeks on Netflix’s global Top 10 list for English-language TV series, reaching the Top 10 in 49 countries after its premiere.

Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods.

When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter — or if love really is blind.

Watch the announcement here: