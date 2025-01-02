LOVE DURING LOCKUP Continues This Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The highly anticipated new season of Love During Lockup continues with a new episode airing on Friday, January 3rd at 8 pm ET/PT (7 pm CT), exclusively on We TV, and streaming exclusively on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, the following Tuesday.

The prequel to Love After Lockup, Love During Lockup reveals the fascinating moments that happen when people in the free world look for love and begin relationships with inmates, capturing their journey as they count down the days, weeks, months, or even years until the anticipated release. The captivating docuseries introduces viewers to six people outside of prison and follows them through the early stages of their romance with an inmate (or multiple inmates).

Each person has a unique process for finding love behind bars. Some are only interested in drug offenders who they know are nonviolent. Some have fallen for a prisoner who they believe was wrongly convicted, while some are just LOOKING FOR their prison bae. Regardless of their type, each has a specific reason for LOOKING FOR love with someone behind bars.



On this week’s episode of Love During Lockup, Kaleigh’s raunchy visits bring retribution. MJ is caught between her inmate fiancé and her ex-husband. Krystal fears the worst when her grandmother mysteriously vanishes. Bradly’s sister drops a bomb on Savannah that could change everything.



Love During Lockup airs on Fridays at 8pm ET/PT on We TV, and will stream exclusively on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK the following Tuesday. Watch a sneak peek clip below.

Comments