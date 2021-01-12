LONG ISLAND MEDIUM: THERE IN SPIRIT Premieres On Discovery+ February 5

Emotional and heartfelt moments abound in the brand-new season of LONG ISLAND MEDIUM: THERE IN SPIRIT, premiering on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service on February 5.

These episodes not only feature Theresa connecting people with their departed loved ones, but they also give viewers a look inside how Theresa is navigating life like the rest of the world under such trying circumstances for all. This season also features special celebrity readings from top stars including Rosario Dawson, Meghan Trainor, Carmen Electra, Garcelle Beauvais, Howie Dorough, TLC's very own Whitney Thore and Darcey and Stacey Silva among others.

Things may look a little different for everyone right now, but one thing that hasn't changed is Theresa Caputo's ability to connect with spirit while giving the gift of comfort and closure to many during an incredibly challenging time. With everyone staying home, she has been doing a combination of socially distant and virtual readings and is able to remain in contact with those who need her hopeful messages the most-particularly with so much unexpected loss due to the pandemic.

Theresa has also experienced a few adjustments of her own-her once empty nest is full again with her own family back home including all their dogs! As they adjust to a new normal, Theresa endeavors to read people who need her now more than ever. And, while she can't give her usual trademark hugs, she does provide messages and inspiration that can help change their lives and bring them peace. Some of the most heartfelt readings delivered this season are to three sisters and their mother who lost their father to COVID-19, to a skeptic who is turned believer by her grandfather's favorite plaid shirt and an international surprise reading over video chat.

