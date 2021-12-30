LL Cool J Cancels NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Performance

LL Cool J has cancelled his performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Deadline reports that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame star was set to perform in Times Square before the midnight ball drop. It was previously announced that Chlöe, of popular R&B duo Chlöe x Halle, has also pulled out of the special.

Although there have been several concerns due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in New York City, ABC has responded that they will look to New York City law for guidance. As of Thursday, The Times Square Ball Drop will proceed with social distancing and mask requirements.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" 50th year celebration will feature the show's first-ever Spanish language countdown with Puerto Rico as the inaugural host destination.

The Spanish language countdown festivities will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico's newest entertainment and nightlife complex. The most-watched annual celebration, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," will air FRIDAY, DEC. 31, live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Indie pop group AJR will perform their 3x platinum hit "BANG!" and their Top 10 Alternative single "Record Player" with duo Daisy The Great.

Pop PUNK icon Avril Lavigne will hit the stage with LEGENDARY drummer and famed producer Travis Barker performing her hits "Sk8ter Boi" and "Bite Me."

Hip-hop icon Big Boi will perform his LEGENDARY smoothed-out beat thumping hit "The Way You Move" with singer Sleepy Brown. The pair will round out their set with their new song, "Animalz."

Heating up the stage with new music and a fan favorite is internationally renowned reggaeton SUPERSTAR Don Omar performing his track "Danza Kuduro" and new song with singer Nio Garcia, "Se Menea."

GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum global SUPERSTAR French Montana will celebrate the New Year on the L.A. stage performing his newest hit, "FWMGAB," alongside chart-topper "Unforgettable."

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Macklemore will be performing his latest single, "Next Year," with Ryan Lewis and Windser. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis will also perform their chart-topping song "Can't Hold Us."

Billboard's No. 1 New Rock Artist of the Year, Måneskin, will perform their global streaming smash hit "Beggin'" and fast-rising new single, "Mamma Mia."

Breakout British singer and songwriter Mae Muller will perform her track "Better Days" with rapper Polo G, who will also be taking the stage to perform his hits "Rapstar" and "Smooth Criminal."

One of the biggest breakout success stories of the year, Australian rapper Masked WOLF will bring his global smash "Astronaut In The Ocean" and follow-up hit "Pandemonium" to the NYRE L.A. stage.

GRAMMY-nominated band OneRepublic will perform their global hits "Counting Stars" and "Run."

Country music artist WALKER Hayes will sing his smash hit "Fancy Like" and new song "AA."

Additional performers will be announced in the lead up to show night.

In his 17th year, multihyphenate headlining host Ryan Seacrest will oversee New Year's festivities in Times Square. This year marks the 50th anniversary of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," America's go-to annual New Year's tradition, which celebrates the year's very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 2:00 a.m. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year's celebrations from around the globe. Details around co-hosts, performers in Times Square and additional locations will be announced closer to show night.