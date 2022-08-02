LIVE With Kelly & Ryan Scores 6-Week High in Viewers

During the week of July 18, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" posted increases over the prior week across all key Nielsen measures: Households (+7% - 1.5 rating vs. 1.4 rating), Total Viewers (+4% - (2.108 million vs. 2.024 million) and Women 25-54 (+20% - 0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

In fact, "Live" delivered its most-watched week in 6 weeks - since the week of 6/6/22. In addition, "Live" was one of only two syndicated talk shows to improve week to week in Households (+7%) and Women 25-54 (+20%).

Wednesday's broadcast of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (on 7/20/22) marked the show's most-watched telecast (2.287 million) on any day in 1 month - since Monday, 6/20/22. Wednesday's episode featured news anchor David Muir, actress Bailee Madison and dermatologist Dr. Doris Day.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the week's No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households (1.5 rating-tie) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

On average for the 2021-2022 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" tops "Dr. Phil" to stand as the No. 1 daytime talk show in Total Viewers (2.342 million vs. 2.320 million). In fact, "Live" ranks as the season's No. 1 daytime talk show across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.6 rating-tie), Total Viewers (2.342 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating-tie). "Live" is the No. 1 daytime talk show of the season for the 3rd year in a row with Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.