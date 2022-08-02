Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LIVE With Kelly & Ryan Scores 6-Week High in Viewers

“Live” was one of only two syndicated talk shows to improve week to week in Households.

Aug. 2, 2022  

During the week of July 18, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" posted increases over the prior week across all key Nielsen measures: Households (+7% - 1.5 rating vs. 1.4 rating), Total Viewers (+4% - (2.108 million vs. 2.024 million) and Women 25-54 (+20% - 0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

In fact, "Live" delivered its most-watched week in 6 weeks - since the week of 6/6/22. In addition, "Live" was one of only two syndicated talk shows to improve week to week in Households (+7%) and Women 25-54 (+20%).

Wednesday's broadcast of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (on 7/20/22) marked the show's most-watched telecast (2.287 million) on any day in 1 month - since Monday, 6/20/22. Wednesday's episode featured news anchor David Muir, actress Bailee Madison and dermatologist Dr. Doris Day.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the week's No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households (1.5 rating-tie) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

On average for the 2021-2022 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" tops "Dr. Phil" to stand as the No. 1 daytime talk show in Total Viewers (2.342 million vs. 2.320 million). In fact, "Live" ranks as the season's No. 1 daytime talk show across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.6 rating-tie), Total Viewers (2.342 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating-tie). "Live" is the No. 1 daytime talk show of the season for the 3rd year in a row with Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.



