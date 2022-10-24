LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan Announce 'Multiverse Halloween' Episode
The episode airs Monday, October 31.
Get ready to soar across pop culture's time and space continuum as "Live with Kelly and Ryan" presents "Live's Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe."
Daytime's most beloved Halloween special will transport viewers on Monday, Oct. 31, with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest leading the WILD ride to different entertainment worlds and decades across the cosmos to deliver their signature "Live" Halloween magic!
This year's fan-favorite show will feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, spanning the universe to deliver mind-bending (and hilarious) spins on some of the most iconic moments in pop culture. From "House of Dragons" to "Stranger Things" and "The Kardashians" to "The Bachelorette," or from "The Bear" to "Real Housewives" and Nancy Sinatra to Freddie Mercury and more, the show is a nonstop, laugh-ridden hour with tricks and treats along the way.
Plus, actor and funny man Kal Penn will join Kelly and Ryan live on the show dressed up as .... well, watch and see!
Also, "Live's" famous annual audience Halloween costume contest is back in action with the final five finalists LIVE in studio vying for their chance to win a grand prize!
The official countdown to Halloween begins today, Monday, Oct. 24, and continues all week with costume ideas, decoration hacks and a trip down memory lane with "Live's" best Halloween moments. Plus, celebrity guests Henry Cavill, Alan Cumming, Tony Hale, John David Washington and more will be in on the festivities live in studio!
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.
Photo Courtesy of ABC
From This Author - Michael Major
October 24, 2022
They shared an instrumental preview of all 7-songs and revealed the track list that includes “Zzz..,” “Hair Cut,” (focus track), “LUNATIC,” “Crack in the mirror,” “Ghost,” “X-MAS” and the instrumental version of “Hair Cut.' The new album depicts a confident but precarious state of Xdinary Heroes with an IT term ‘overload'.
Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Track 'HK'
October 24, 2022
Blur drummer DAVE ROWNTREE shares another new track from his forthcoming debut album, Radio Songs. Rowntree also plays his first solo headline shows in November in the UK, previewing tracks from the album. The track was released alongside a new visualizer. Watch the video and listen to the single now!
VIDEO: Julian Lennon Releases AI Music Video for 'Lucky Ones'
October 24, 2022
Director, Editor and Animator, David Dutton and Lennon wanted to make a visual piece that showcased people from around the world gravitating toward each other in a celebration of positive change. The video expresses a love for music that brings together humans from different cultures as they take steps to improve our environment back to health.
Photos: Kristin Chenoweth Gives Surprise Performance at Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas'
October 24, 2022
Tony Award-winning actress, singer and the original Glinda from Broadway's Wicked, Kristin Chenoweth made a surprise performance for guests, singing holiday songs, as well as a special duet of For Good with Ginna Claire, star of Hallmark original holiday film A Holiday Spectacular, and Glinda from Broadway's Wicked. Check out photos now!
Disney Announces a $1 Million Multi-Year Grant to Exceptional Minds to Continue Supporting Inclusion and Diversity in Entertainment
October 24, 2022
This past weekend, Exceptional Minds, a nonprofit academy and working studio training young adults on the autism spectrum for careers in the creative arts, celebrated their ten-year anniversary on the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California. During this event, Disney announced that they would make a $1 million multi-year commitment.