LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Scores Its Most-Watched Week Since May
“Live with Kelly and Ryan” ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 9th week.
During the week of Nov. 7, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" scored its most-watched week since May (2.313 million) - since the week of 5/23/22. "Live" grew over the prior week in Total Viewers (+2% - 2.313 million vs. 2.275 million) and held even week to week in Households (1.6 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 9th week running across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.6 rating), Total Viewers (2.313 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).
"Live" outdelivered runner-up "Dr. Phil" by 23% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.3 rating) by 26% with Total Viewers (2.313 million vs. 1.840 million) and by 50% among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.4 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" has ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households for 25 consecutive weeks (including 8 weeks of ties).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the No. 1 daytime talk show - network or syndicated - for the 44th week in a row (including 15 weeks of ties) among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).
On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures, leading 2nd-place "Dr. Phil" by 7% in Households (1.5 rating vs. 1.4 rating), by 14% in Total Viewers (2.217 million vs. 1.951 million) and by 20% with Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating). In fact, "Live" is posting its biggest-ever advantages over "Dr. Phil" this season in Households (+7%) and Total Viewers (+14%).
About "Live with Kelly and Ryan"
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.
Photo: ABC/Jeff Neira
