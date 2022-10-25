LIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Is the Only Syndicated Talk Show To Grow Over the Prior Week in Households

During the week of Oct. 10, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week by 7% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.5 rating) and by 3% in Total Viewers (2.268 million vs. 2.211 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). "Live" stood as the only syndicated talk show to deliver weekly growth in Households (+7%).

For the 3rd time in 4 weeks, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 daytime talk show ― syndicated or network ― across all key Nielsen measures. In fact, "Live" stood as the No. 1 daytime talker for the 40th week in a row among Women 25-54 (including 15 weeks of ties).

On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures, leading 2nd-place "Dr. Phil" by 7% in Households (1.5 rating vs. 1.4 rating), by 6% in Total Viewers (2.168 million vs. 1.970 million) and by 20% with Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.