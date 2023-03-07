LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in 5 Weeks

During the week of Feb. 20, 2023, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week by 4% in Total Viewers (2.385 million vs. 2.302 million) to score its most-watched week in 5 weeks - since the week of 1/16/23. "Live" held even week to week in Households (1.6 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for 24 consecutive weeks running across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.6 rating), Total Viewers (2.385 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" has ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households for 40 weeks in a row (including 8 weeks of ties).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" was also the week's No. 1 daytime talk show - network or syndicated - in Households (1.6 rating), Total Viewers (2.385 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). "Live" has ranked as the No. 1 daytime talk show for 59 straight weeks among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 daytime talk show - network or syndicated - in Households (1.6 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" stands as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 3rd year running in both Households (1.6 rating) and Total Viewers (2.315 million), and as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the 4th straight year among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

About "Live with Kelly and Ryan"

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.