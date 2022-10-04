Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Builds to a 4-Month High in Total Viewers

The period is its most-watched week in four months – since the week of 5/23/22.

Oct. 04, 2022  

During the week of Sept. 19, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week by 13% in Total Viewers (2.200 million vs. 1.941 million) to score its most-watched week in four months - since the week of 5/23/22.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" built over the previous week across all key Nielsen measures: Households (+7% - 1.5 rating vs. 1.4 rating), Total Viewers (+13% - 2.200 million vs. 1.941 million) and Women 25-54 (+20% - 0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

In fact, "Live" delivered the largest weekly growth of any daytime talk show - network or syndicated - in Total Viewers (+13%) and stood as the only daytime talker to post week-to-week gains across all three key Nielsen measures (Households: +7%, Total Viewers: +13%, Women 25-54: +20%).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" topped "Dr. Phil" by 7% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.4 rating), by 9% in Total Viewers (2.200 million vs. 2.017 million) and by 50% among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.4 rating) to stand as the week's No. 1 daytime talk show. In fact, "Live" ranked as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the 37th week in a row among Women 25-54 (including 15 weeks of ties).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Photo: Disney General Entertainment/Lorenzo Bevilaqua*

