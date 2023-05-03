LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Debuts With Record-High Ratings

The debut week of "Live with Kelly and Mark" (week of 4/17/23) stood as the show's strongest week in 3 months in both Households (1.7 rating) and Total Viewers (2.448 million) ― since the week of 1/16/23. In fact, "Live with Kelly and Mark" tied the show's 2nd highest-rated week this season in Households (1.7 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Mark" improved over the same week last year (week of 4/18/22) by 6% in Households (1.7 rating vs. 1.6 rating) and by 8% in Total Viewers (2.448 million vs. 2.262 million).

"Live with Kelly and Mark" premiered as the week's No. 1 daytime talk show ― network or syndicated ― across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.7 rating), Total Viewers (2.448 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Mark" also opened as the week's No. 1 entertainment talk show across all key Nielsen measures, topping all daytime and late-night entertainment talk shows.

In the show's home market of New York, the premiere week of "Live with Kelly and Mark" marked "Live"'s most-watched week in Total Viewers (254,000) in nearly 3 years ― since the week of 5/4/20.

About "Live with Kelly and Mark"

"Live with Kelly and Mark" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.