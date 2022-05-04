LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Announces New Edition of LIVE'S VIRTUAL ROAD TRIP

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" leaps into spring as it brings viewers on a trip to beautiful cities across the country via virtual remote visits, highlighting the local culture and popular destinations in each locale. The first stop on the spring edition of "Live's Virtual Road Trip" on Monday, May 9, is Houston. Guests include Norman Reedus, plus "Top Chef" contestant and Houston native, Evelyn Garcia, will give a cooking demonstration for her delicious shrimp boil.

Next, on Tuesday, May 10, Kelly and Ryan "visit" New Orleans! The hosts will chat with Melissa Gilbert and Ken Jeong, who completed his medical residency in New Orleans. Plus, New Orleans' own Mason Hereford of the restaurant Turkey and the Wolf will teach Kelly and Ryan to make one of his most popular sandwiches.

On Wednesday, May 11, "Live" heads to our nation's capital, Washington, D.C. The hosts will speak with superstar Mike Meyers and comedian Ali Wentworth, who was born right in the beltway. Plus, they will learn to prepare a signature D.C. dish from local chef Joancarlo Parkhurst of La Famosa restaurant.

The picturesque city of Charleston is next on Thursday, May 12. Guests include Jean Smart and Howie Mandel, and a special local chef will prepare a quintessential southern dish.

Rounding out the week on Friday, May 13, Kelly and Ryan virtually head out west to California to the beautiful city of Sacramento. Guests include Julianne Hough and local chef Chris Barnum-Dann who will whip up some pan-roasted fluke. So grab your virtual boarding pass and travel with "Live" starting this Monday, May 9!

Check local listings. www.kellyandryan.com