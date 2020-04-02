LITTLE HOUSE Cast Begin To Reunite On Social Media For Fans

At a time when people across the country are social distancing because of the virus pandemic, Alison Arngrim decided to start reading the Little House books live on Facebook. With her characteristic awesome sense of humor, Alison wears a bonnet and reads from the books to fans every day. It's completely free and can be viewed entirely on her Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/alison.arngrim



Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson/Little House ont he Prairie) says, "So, there I was, wondering what to do. All production in Hollywood is shut down. Most, if not all, of my work involves crowds of people - stand up comedy, theater, personal appearances, autograph shows, etc. - and is therefore impossible now. I watched my schedule go blank before my eyes. I watched the terrible news from all over the world, I read the e-mails from my friends here and in France, describing the disaster a it hit them in real time. I decided to go back to the beginning. I decided to read ALL the Little House books, the complete works of Laura Ingalls Wilder, all NINE books from "Little House in the Big Woods" through "The First Four Years". I knew this would be make me feel better, but then I thought, "Why keep it to myself?" and I decided to read all nine books in order, LIVE on Facebook, a chapter or two at a time, EVERY SINGLE DAY ... WHILE WEARING A BONNET!! (Why? Because I can! LOL!).



She started with page one, chapter one of the first book, "Little House in the Big Woods." The response from friends and fans was overwhelming. One of her videos has over 60,000 views. Averaging 30,000 or 40,000. People keep posting and massaging Alison telling her how much they enjoy it, how calming and reassuring the words of Laura Ingalls Wilder are at a time like this.



And of course, Alison is enjoying it like crazy! And now Dean Butler, ("Almanzo Wilder" Little House on the Prairie, "Hank Summers" on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, "Moondoggie" on The New Gidget, etc., etc.) have joined her and are reading chapters from "Farmer Boy, Laura's book about Almanzo. Alison has now heard from several other cast member of Little House who may be joining her in the next few weeks.



Alison Arngrim is known for many things. She's a bestselling author, activist, and stand-up comedian. She currently serves as the president, national spokesperson, and founding board member of The National Association to Protect Children. Also, there's a part of her identity she will never escape. In fact, she embraces it. Diehard fans of Little House on the Prairie will forever adore her as Nellie Oleson, the ultimate villain you love to hate, on the beloved TV show. She adores her fans right back and has affectionately nicknamed them Bonnetheads.



"My fans have proudly taken on the name "Bonnetheads" to designate their love of all things Prairie and many have posted pictures of themselves wearing bonnets while they read along at home," remarks Alison





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You