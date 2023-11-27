L.I.F.E. Anthology Series Gets East Coast Premiere

The award-winning anthology series hits the "Orange Carpet" at Dances With Films.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

L.I.F.E. Anthologies, a new sci-fi series written and directed by Dathan Smith, gets an East Coast Premiere at one of the most distinguished film festivals in the country. The series will be shown at the incredible Dances With Films NYC at Regal Union Square on December 2nd at 5:30pm.

Dances With Films is a Top 10 North American Film Festival by USA TODAY and "the future of Independent Film," by Huffington Post. L.I.F.E. Anthologies features a collection of thought-provoking stories that explore the intersection of life, identity, freedom, and ethics through the lens of science fiction.

Set in the near future, citizens are hand delivered cards stating their date of death. Each episode explores the recipient's remaining days.

This award-winning series has an incredible entire team behind LI.F.E. Anthologies, and we are honored to have our series showcased at such a renowned festival. The series features a talented cast of actors and an innovative production design that brings these stories to life. Don't miss your chance to experience the future of storytelling with L.I.F.E. Anthologies at Dances With Films NYC.

Dathan Smith (Series Creator) - Dathan Smith is an award-winning writer, director, actor and co-founder. His anthology series, filmed local to Pauls Valley, is circulating film festivals globally. He recently had a co-star role with Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King, Dennis Quaid in Regan and also worked on Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. When he is not on set, Dathan is the marketing director for the Wick Theatre in Boca Raton, FL.



