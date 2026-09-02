 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

K-Pop Group aespa Performs 'Rich Man' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The group's studio performance drew an enthusiastic response from the daytime audience.

By:



K-pop group aespa delivered a live rendition of their single 'Rich Man' during a recent episode of THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, bringing the group's high-energy sound and choreography to the daytime talk show stage.

The performance gave the studio audience a direct look at the group's music in a live setting, with the segment built entirely around showcasing the song rather than an extended interview or conversation with host Jennifer Hudson.

The appearance centered on the performance itself, with the group's delivery of 'Rich Man' serving as the focal point of the segment, offering viewers a condensed but full display of aespa's style within the show's format.

The segment stayed tightly focused on the musical performance, giving fans a self-contained showcase of the group's work without shifting into promotional or interview territory.

Recent Articles
Video: Jennifer Holliday Gives Advice to the Next Effie in DREAMGIRLS
Video: Jennifer Holliday Gives Advice to the Next Effie in DREAMGIRLS
9/1/2026
Video: Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday Sing 'And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going'
Video: Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday Sing 'And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going'
9/1/2026
Boris Kodjoe Explains Why He Won't Set Up Garcelle Beauvais on Dates
Boris Kodjoe Explains Why He Won't Set Up Garcelle Beauvais on Dates
8/31/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts