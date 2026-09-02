K-Pop Group aespa Performs 'Rich Man' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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K-pop group aespa delivered a live rendition of their single 'Rich Man' during a recent episode of THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, bringing the group's high-energy sound and choreography to the daytime talk show stage.

The performance gave the studio audience a direct look at the group's music in a live setting, with the segment built entirely around showcasing the song rather than an extended interview or conversation with host Jennifer Hudson.

The appearance centered on the performance itself, with the group's delivery of 'Rich Man' serving as the focal point of the segment, offering viewers a condensed but full display of aespa's style within the show's format.

The segment stayed tightly focused on the musical performance, giving fans a self-contained showcase of the group's work without shifting into promotional or interview territory.

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