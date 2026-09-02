K-Pop's aespa Play 'Who's Most Likely To' and Reveal Group Secrets on JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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K-pop group aespa sat down for a playful round of "Who's Most Likely To" during a recent appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, using the game to reveal candid details about their group dynamic. The segment gave host Jennifer Hudson and the studio audience a lighter, more personal side of the group beyond their music.

The game format pushed the members to call out one another across a range of categories, offering fans a glimpse into how the group interacts offstage. Rather than focusing on promotion, the segment centered entirely on the members poking fun at each other and spilling details about their habits and personalities.

The appearance follows aespa's recent visit to the same program, where the group performed their single 'Rich Man' live for the studio audience. That earlier segment focused solely on the musical performance, while this latest appearance shifted into a more conversational, game-based format that let the group's personalities take center stage.

K-Pop Group aespa Performs 'Rich Man' on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW

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