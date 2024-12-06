LAUFEY’S A NIGHT AT THE SYMPHONY: HOLLYWOOD BOWL Out Now in Cinemas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laufey’s A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl, the debut concert film from GRAMMY-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist Laufey, is out now in select cinemas and IMAX theatres. Laufey’s A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl showcases the singer’s mesmerizing vocals alongside the legendary Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Thomas Wilkins. Shot in her adopted hometown and directed by Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour), the film gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the monumental show.

Today, Laufey also releases a companion concert film soundtrack in a surprise-drop. Comprised of her live set with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the soundtrack captures the magic and energy of the evening as Laufey takes the audience on a spell-binding sonic journey through a set-list of fan favorite songs accompanied by the lush strings, brass, woodwinds, and percussion of the world-renowned orchestra. Playing the iconic venue that Ella Fitzgerald and so many of Laufey’s heroes played before her, Variety proclaimed: “Laufey feels like she was born to play the Hollywood Bowl.” Fans can enjoy just in time for the gift-giving season, in addition to A Very Laufey Holiday and her latest Amazon Music Original release “Christmas Magic.”

Tomorrow, Saturday, December 7, Laufey will be celebrated at the Variety Hitmakers event as their Crossover Artist of the Year and earlier THIS WEEK she was featured on the 2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 list. The new honors round out another standout year for Laufey–in February her sophomore album Bewitched, which debuted #2 globally on Spotify and set the record for the biggest Jazz debut in history on Spotify, won the GRAMMY® Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. In May, Bewitched: The Goddess Edition, the extended companion to Bewitched, debuted #18 on the Billboard 200, marking Laufey’s first time in the top 20 on the chart. Laufey’s 2024 tours immediately sold out worldwide, including dates at Radio City Music Hall, Royal Albert Hall and Sydney Opera House. Today, she has over 3 billion streams across all platforms and is the biggest streaming and most followed artist from Iceland in the world.

Comments