LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS features Rachel Maddow, Eric Idle, Danny Meyer

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NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers released select clips from Tuesday, September 29, featuring Rachel Maddow, Eric Idle, and Danny Meyer.

The episode's monologue addressed Trump reportedly telling Congress leaders he's canceling nearly billions in federal funding.

The episode also included a Late Night White House Press Briefing segment titled: What Will We Be Thinking in 2028 When Trump Is Out of Office?

Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow talks about President Trump's White House press ban, his low approval rating and her new Peacock documentary Kill. Bury. Print.

Eric Idle talks about co-founding the Monty Python comedy troupe, building his home in France and writing his new book Idle in Provence: A Brief History of Thyme.

Danny Meyer talks about founding Shake Shack, people using smartphones in restaurants and his new book What Could Possibly Go Right?: The Essential Journey to Scale an Enduring Culture.

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