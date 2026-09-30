 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS features Rachel Maddow, Eric Idle, Danny Meyer

Maddow discusses her documentary Kill. Bury. Print., while Idle and Meyer promote their new books.

By:

NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers released select clips from Tuesday, September 29, featuring Rachel Maddow, Eric Idle, and Danny Meyer.

The episode's monologue addressed Trump reportedly telling Congress leaders he's canceling nearly billions in federal funding.

The episode also included a Late Night White House Press Briefing segment titled: What Will We Be Thinking in 2028 When Trump Is Out of Office?

Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow talks about President Trump's White House press ban, his low approval rating and her new Peacock documentary Kill. Bury. Print.

Eric Idle

Eric Idle talks about co-founding the Monty Python comedy troupe, building his home in France and writing his new book Idle in Provence: A Brief History of Thyme.

Danny Meyer

Danny Meyer talks about founding Shake Shack, people using smartphones in restaurants and his new book What Could Possibly Go Right?: The Essential Journey to Scale an Enduring Culture.

Recent Articles
Eric Idle Recalls Singing Monty Python Song for Queen Elizabeth II in a Tutu
Eric Idle Recalls Singing Monty Python Song for Queen Elizabeth II in a Tutu
9/30/2026
Florence Pugh on Playing Cathy in EAST OF EDEN and Her Dream Dinner Guests
Florence Pugh on Playing Cathy in EAST OF EDEN and Her Dream Dinner Guests
9/29/2026
Christopher Abbott Was Already a Fan of EAST OF EDEN Before Joining Netflix Adaptation
Christopher Abbott Was Already a Fan of EAST OF EDEN Before Joining Netflix Adaptation
9/29/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts