LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Sets Digital & DVD Release

From the acclaimed director of fan-favorites such as Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead and The World's End comes the "mesmerizing and ultra-stylish" (US Weekly) tribute to 1960s London, Last Night In Soho, available to own for the first time on Digital January 4, 2022 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM and DVD January 18, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

"A stunning achievement of filmmaking" (LA Times), Last Night In Soho is filled to the brim with thrills, suspense and a love of classic film and music in every frame. Own the cinematic masterpiece for the first time, alongside exclusive bonus content, including never-before-seen deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes content and feature commentaries exploring the intoxicating nostalgia, flair and suspense.

In Edgar Wright's psychological thriller, Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit, Old), an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma, "The Queen's Gambit"). But the glamour is not all it appears to be, and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.

The "seductive and sophisticated" (NY Times) masterpiece is directed by Edgar Wright, and stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith (The Crown, Doctor Who) and Michael Ajao (Attack the Block, Silent Witness). The film is co-written by Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917).

Bonus Features

MAKING OF FEATURETTES:

MEET ELOISE - An in-depth look at the character of Eloise and the challenges that star Thomasin McKenzie faced while bringing her to life.

DREAMING OF SANDIE - A closer look at the characters of Sandie and Jack and why Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith were the perfect actors to embody the essence of the time period.

SMOKE AND MIRRORS - The cast and crew break down how lighting, makeup, special effects, and creative camerawork came together to create a collision between the present day and 1960's time periods.

ON THE STREETS OF SOHO - The cast and crew discuss the importance of shooting on location in Soho and the complexity of transforming the city streets back in time.

TIME TRAVELLING - A look into how the music, costume design, and production design of the film work together to immerse the audience into the world of 1960's Soho.

The bonus features will also include deleted scenes, animatics, music videos, trailers, and feature commentary.