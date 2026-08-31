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Aaron Pierre on the Pressure of Playing John Stewart in LANTERNS Episode 3

Cast and creative team detail the Guardian interview scene and John Stewart's military background.

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Aaron Pierre sat down with host Juju Green on Lanterns: The Official Podcast to discuss playing John Stewart in LANTERNS Episode 3, titled "OutKast," on HBO Max. Pierre talked through the responsibility of becoming the first live-action John Stewart, describing his approach to the character's physicality and stillness, his military background, and the emotional psychology beneath his calm exterior.

Writer and co-executive producer Vanessa Baden Kelly and director Stephen Williams joined the episode to explain how they built John Stewart's origin story grounded in the Black American experience, and why the episode is structured across multiple timelines spanning roughly 30 years. Williams broke down how the nonlinear structure puts the audience inside John's point of view, while Baden Kelly detailed the Stewart family's approach to raising John, describing a mix of love, fear and pressure behind his upbringing.

Much of the conversation centered on what Baden Kelly and Williams described as the Guardian interview, a scene they framed as a powerful lens into John's identity and experience. Pierre also discussed how that same interview scene became central to conveying the character's willpower, fear and bravery on screen.

J. Alphonse Nicholson shared a behind-the-scenes account of filming young John Stewart's OutKast rap scene, and Jasmine Cephas Jones recalled shooting one of the most difficult scenes of her first day on set.

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