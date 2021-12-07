Kyle Richards to Reprise Role in HALLOWEEN ENDS

Kyle Richards has been tapped to reprise her Halloween role in the final installment of the Halloween trilogy, Halloween Ends.

Variety reports that production will begin next month on the new film, ahead of its 2022 release. Jamie Lee Curtis will star in the final installment of the current trilogy. Richards joined Curtis in 2021's Halloween Kills, both playing roles that they had played in the original 1978 film.

Sources said to Variety that, since Richards had received positive receptions returning to the 2021 film, she will be featured in the new film with an "expanded storyline".

Richards is currently a full-time cast member on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was also seen in Peacock's recent Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

Universal Pictures, Miramax, Blumhouse Productions and Trancas International Films presented 2021 Halloween Kills, co-starring Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Thomas Mann (Kong: Skull Island) and Anthony Michael Hall (The Dark Knight).

From the returning filmmaking team responsible for the 2018 global phenomenon, Halloween Kills was written by Scott Teems (SundanceTV's Rectify) and Danny McBride and David Gordon Green based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. The film was directed by David Gordon Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. The executive producers are John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Ryan Freimann.

Watch Richards in the Halloween Kills trailer here: