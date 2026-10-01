Kristin Scott Thomas Stars in SLOW HORSES Season 6 on Apple TV

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas is currently starring in the sixth season of Slow Horses, Apple TV's spy drama, in which she has played Diana Taverner, a senior MI5 official, since the series first launched. The new season premiered on 16 September and is being released weekly through to 21 October.

The series' international success continues with the announcement of two further seasons: Apple TV has commissioned an eighth season of Slow Horses, following the seventh season, which was already confirmed last year.

This latest development gives particular resonance to the honour presented to Dame Kristin Scott Thomas at the Opening Ceremony of the 65th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on 12 June 2026. The Crystal Nymph was awarded to her in recognition of her outstanding career and exceptional contribution to film, theatre and television.

A Particularly Timely Honour

By honouring Dame Kristin Scott Thomas last June, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival celebrated far more than an exceptional career: it paid tribute to one of the most respected actresses of her generation. Her performance in Slow Horses perfectly illustrates her ability to continue taking on major and compelling roles.

Just a few months later, as her character Diana Taverner remains at the heart of Slow Horses and Apple TV confirms the continuation of the series through to an eighth season, the distinction takes on an even more particular resonance.

Since its creation, the Crystal Nymph has honoured artists whose careers have established them as leading figures in the world of television, whether recognised for an especially memorable role or for their body of work as a whole. Dame Kristin Scott Thomas now joins a prestigious list of recipients including Dame Helen Mirren, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman, Donald Sutherland, Patricia Arquette, Tchéky Karyo, Marg Helgenberger, Pierre Arditi, Mariska Hargitay, Robin Wright and Kurt Russell.

About Monte-Carlo Television Festival

Originally created by Prince Rainier III of Monaco, and under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival has, for more than sixty years, presented the very best of television from around the world. The Festival has also been at the forefront in showcasing the highly talented professionals associated with many of the most successful programs in the history of the medium.

Celebrities, producers, directors, writers and heads of studios, networks and digital platforms gather in June every year to attend series launches, premiere screenings, conferences, press activities, public events, VIP meetings and signing sessions. Culminating with a unique competition, which celebrates and honours fiction, digital, Feature Reports & News programming with the prestigious Golden Nymph Awards, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival is recognized as one of the finest Festivals in the world, enhanced even further by its location in the magical Principality of Monaco. www.tvfestival.com

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 15 Hrs 06 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me