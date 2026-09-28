SLOW HORSES Season 6: A Missed Call Scene Raises the Stakes for Jackson Lamb's Team

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Apple TV posted a new scene from SLOW HORSES Season 6 titled 'Missed Call,' offering another glimpse into the espionage drama's latest run of episodes. The clip centers on a moment built around a phone call left unanswered, a small detail that carries outsized consequences for the operatives at the heart of the series. The streamer's tagline for the clip, 'Next time, pick up,' underscores the stakes tied to the missed connection.

The series follows a team of British intelligence agents relegated to Slough House, a dumping ground department of MI5 for operatives whose careers have been derailed by past mistakes. Leading them is Jackson Lamb, played by Sir Gary Oldman, described by Apple TV as brilliant but irascible as he guides his team through the espionage world's deceptions to defend England from sinister forces. The cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, and Saskia Reeves.

Season 6 of SLOW HORSES is now streaming on Apple TV, continuing the darkly funny tone that has defined the show across its run. The series has drawn comparisons to other Apple TV titles including Criminal Record, Black Bird, and Bad Sisters, reflecting its blend of tension and dark comedy within the espionage genre.

The new scene follows other recent Season 6 material from Apple TV, including a look back at highlights from the show's first six seasons alongside a twist involving River Cartwright's storyline, detailed in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of Season 6's return.

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