Kristen Bell to Return as Host of the Screen Actors Guild Awards

It has been announced that Award-winning actress and producer Kristen Bell (“Nobody Wants This,” “The Good Place”) will host the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, which will stream live on Netflix, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall and produced by Silent House Productions. This marks Bell’s second time hosting the show after MAKING HISTORY as the prestigious ceremony's inaugural host in 2018 and the second of a multi-year partnership between the SAG Awards and Netflix.

“Thrilled to be hosting the SAG Awards again this year” said Bell. “I’m honored to be asked back and can’t wait to share the evening with my fellow actors, doing what we do best... celebrating ourselves.”

"Kristen Bell’s wit, warmth and charm makes her the perfect fit for our show - a night celebrating actors and the outstanding performances of the year,“ said SAG Awards Executive Producer Jon Brockett. ”Plus — everybody wants this."

Bell is an actress, philanthropist, children’s book author, and producer who currently stars in the highly acclaimed Netflix comedy series, “Nobody Wants This,” alongside Adam Brody, in which she also served as an executive producer. Recent acting credits include leading roles in the Amazon Prime comedy film “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” alongside Allison Janney and Ben Platt, and Netflix’s parody comedy “The Woman in the House.” Bell is set to reprise her role as ‘Joanne’ in Season 2 of “Nobody Wants This.”

She also recently starred in the NBC series “The Good Place,” opposite Ted Danson, the animated Amazon children’s series “Do, Re, & Mi,” and STX Film’s couponing adventure “Queenpins.” In 2019 Bell reprised her role as ‘Anna’ in “Frozen 2,” which has earned over $1.45 billion, surpassing the $1.2 billion “Frozen” earned worldwide. Her other film credits include: “Bad Moms,” “Like Father,” “The Lifeguard,” “The Boss,” "Hit & Run," “Movie 43,” “Some Girls,” “You Again,” “Burlesque,” “When in Rome,” “Couples Retreat,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Pulse,” “Serious Moonlight” and David Mamet’s “Spartan.” Her television credits include: “Veronica Mars,” “Parks & Recreation,” “Unsupervised,” “Deadwood,” “Heroes,” and “Party Down.”

As previously announced, legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda will be presented with SAG-AFTRA's highest tribute: the SAG Life Achievement Award at the ceremony. Nominees for the 31st SAG Awards will be announced on January 8, 2025.

Silent House Productions will return to produce the 31st annual ceremony. Jon Brockett, along with Silent House Productions’ Emmy® winners Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn, will serve as Executive Producers.

