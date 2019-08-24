Kit Harington Joins THE ETERNALS

Kit Harington, best known for his role on Game of Thrones, has joined the cast of The Eternals, as Dan Whitman (aka Black Knight), according to Variety. The news was announced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at D23.

Feige also confirmed that Gemma Chan will join the cast as Sersi, another member of the Eternals.

Previously announced cast members include Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff and Don Lee.

The film will focus on Sersi and Ikaris, two members of the Eternals, a group of super-powered alien experiments who were featured in the Marvel comics.

The Eternals hits theaters November 6, 2020.

Read more on Variety.





