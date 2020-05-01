Kim Kardashian West, Ariana Grande and More Join ALL IN CHALLENGE

The ALL IN CHALLENGE has raised more than $25 million for millions of people in need of food security right now. New this week, Kim Kardashian West, Snoop Dogg, Chris Pratt, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Eddie Vedder & Pearl Jam, and more went ALL IN offering once in a lifetime experiences and priceless items including:

- Join Kim Kardashian and her sisters for an unforgettable lunch in Los Angeles while filming their newest season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians".

- A meet and greet with Snoop Dogg followed by a shopping spree in LA and tickets to a Lakers and Chargers game.

- A chance to join Chris Pratt and the cast on set of the next Jurassic World movie shoot.

- An exclusive invitation to hang out with Ariana Grande during a studio session, followed by dinner with Ariana and her team.

- Meet Shawn Mendes and have a cameo appearance in his next music video.

- A Pearl Jam birthday package where the winner will get a chance to attend a show of their choice, pick the set list and appear on stage.

View this post on Instagram @aleksandrovechkinofficial I ACCEPT YOUR #ALLINCHALLENGE RepostBy @allinchallenge: "La-da-da-da-dahh. It's the D-O-double-G! Get the exciting chance to live it up with the legendary man himself. You and a guest will receive a personal tour and private meet-and-greet with THE ONE and only @snoopdogg in Los Angeles, California. You'll get to hang with him in the 20,000-square-foot "Compound" that is the home to his ideas that keep his brand and inspiration flowing. With an on-site recording studio, basketball court, classic car collection, game-room, and SO much more, this time with him is sure to be EPIC. After that, Snoop will send you and your friend on your way to enjoy LA to the fullest in Snoop-style. The winner will be given a $500 shopping spree at his store, @snoopysclothing . Additionally, Snoop is giving you his suite tickets to enjoy an LA Lakers game at the Staples Center. Additionally-additionally, Snoop is also giving you and a friend suite tickets to an LA Chargers game and the brand new SoFi Stadium. At the Chargers game, you'll be given exclusive access to the field prior to kick-off to watch the team warm-ups and pregame festivities. You'll enjoy a meet-and-greet with current Chargers players and Chargers legends and walk away with new Chargers swag. Snoop Dogg is sharing a little bit of LA luxury with you and he knows you'll enjoy it - forrizzle. 100% of the money raised through this goes to @feedingamerica @mealsonwheelsamerica @wckitchen @nokidhungry - go click the link in our bio to get in this #allinchallenge! @lakers @chargers @wizkhalifa @adamsandler & Wayne Gretzky you've been nominated - will you go #ALLIN?" (via #InstaRepost @AppsKottage) A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Apr 30, 2020 at 3:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram GET EATEN BY A DINOSAUR in Jurassic World: Dominion!!! WHAT!? Anyone can enter now! Click the link in my bio. Sweepstakes entry costs just $10 (see restrictions) AND there's also an auction item going to the highest bidder. That's right!!! Two chances! Each winner will appear in the movie, Jurassic World: Dominion GETTING EATEN BY A DINOSAUR!!! ? Two ways to win the same prize! Get yourself immortalized in cinematic history! Talk about the greatest gift money can buy!!! Every dollar goes to helping those in need. Click the link in my bio for all the details! #ALLINCHALLENGE Thank you @justinbieber for challenging me! I'm challenging @chrisevans @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr Avengers assemble!! A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 29, 2020 at 3:07pm PDT

what queen @madonna says goes ?? thank u for nominating me & i am so excited to be participating in the #allinchallenge. 100% of proceeds go to four amazing organizations that i personally love and have been supporting: https://t.co/cu8z2v2H2e



i nominate queen @mariahcarey! - Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 23, 2020

Since launching on April 14th, the ALL IN CHALLENGE has given 100% of the proceeds raised to No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels, as well as, America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. America's Food Fund was launched by Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs on April 1st, to help ensure all people - children who rely on school lunch, individuals who are finding themselves jobless and the elderly - have access to food during this uncertain time. To read more, please visit AmericasFoodFund.org.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You