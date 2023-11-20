Kim Kardashian Teaming With Paula Pell For New Comedy Film THE FIFTH WHEEL

Kim Kardashian is teaming up with Girls5Eva star and former SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE writer Paula Pell for a new comedy film.

Deadline reports that Kardashian will star in and produce the new film, written by Pell and Janine Brito. Pell is also co-producing the movie with Kardashian.

Kardashian has been very hands-on with the project, attending each meeting to deliver the pitch to studies that are highly interested. The female-driven comedy has reportedly received several bids from five major film studios.

Paula Pell can currently be seen as Gloria in Girls5Eva, which is coming to Netflix for its upcoming third season. On top of writing for SNL between 1995-2013, Pell is known for her role in the "Documentary Now" send-up of the "Company" documentary. She also starred in "Inside Out," and on "A.P. Bio."

The film would mark Kardashian's first major acting role in a motion picture. After hosting Saturday Night Live, she is currently starring on the latest season of American Horror Story. She stars in her reality show, The Kardashians on Hulu.